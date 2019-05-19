Premier denies Adani link to election failure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Deputy Jackie Trad have fronted the media to discuss the results.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Deputy Jackie Trad have fronted the media to discuss the results.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Deputy Jackie Trad have refused to concede the handling of the Adani coal mine had a role in Labor's drubbing at the polls.

They fronted the media today to discuss the results, admitting jobs were a factor.

But neither would say if the ongoing saga involving the Galilee Basin mine was at play.

"I am quite sure that there is going go be a huge detailed analysis of what when wrong but I think at the end of the day Labor had a very complex message and it needed to be a very simple message.

"At the end of the day it's about jobs."

When asked if the Palaszczuk Government accepted any responsibility for the result Ms Palaszczuk responded: "At the end of the day there were swings against Labor nationally and there were states in which Labor thought they were going to pick up extra seats and they didn't either.

"Very clearly we need to focus on jobs.

"We had a state election. There was a federal election. Queenslanders are smart enough to know the difference between the two."

Ms Trad said Caucus would be discussing the result and any lessons.