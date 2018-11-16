State’s most polluted suburbs named

Mt Isa is the most polluted place in Australia. Picture: Lachie Millard

Mt Isa is the most polluted place in Australia. Picture: Lachie Millard

MOUNT Isa is the most polluted town in Australia, a new report has revealed.

The Australian Conservation Foundation has released new findings into air pollution levels for each suburb across the country - with the Queensland mining town topping the list.

The Dirty Truth report said air pollution causes thousands of deaths across Australia each year and has called on the federal government to address the issue.

Data from the National Pollutant Inventory - run by the Department of Environment and Energy - shows several Queensland suburbs have a "high" level of pollution based on the amount of emissions from individual facilities and diffuse emissions.

The Port of Brisbane. Picture: Peter Wallis

Queensland suburbs found to have a high pollution level include the Port of Brisbane, Dalby, Nanango and Moranbah.

In the following table, ACF's "total emissions in the air" is the sum of five key pollutants, which represent the majority of emissions.

SUBURBS LISTED BY TOTAL EMISSIONS IN THE AIR

4825 - Mount Isa - 216,570,152kg - High

Mt Isa is the most polluted place in Australia. Picture: Lachie Millard

4680 - Gladstone - 97,159,202kg - High

4744 - Moranbah - 75,770,254kg - High

4702 - Gracemere - 68,970,024kg - High

4615 - Nanango - 61,045,503kg - High

4715 - Biloela - 51,112536kg - High

4717 - Blackwater - 50,420,737kg - High

4357 - Millmerran - 46,374,281kg - High

4742 - Nebo - 40,572,141kg - High

4745 - Dysart - 40,167,354kg - High

4412 - Brigalow - 22,071,950kg - High

4718 - Moura - 16,928764kg - High

4405 - Dalby - 11,792,495kg - High

4874 - Weipa - 9,846,323kg - High

4178 - Port of Brisbane - 7,841,496kg - High

4720 - Emerald - 7,395,866kg - High

4721 - Clermont - 7,239,875kg - High

4804 - Collinsville - 5,148,105kg - High

4401 - Oakey - 4,788,627kg - High

4419 - Wandoan - 4,348,150kg - High

4416 - Condamine - 3,652,490kg - High

4454 - Injune - 3,372,965kg - High

4650 - Maryborough - 3,127657kg - High

4850 - Lucinda - 2,547,632kg - High

4455 - Roma - 2,426,158kg - High

4421 - Tara - 2,419,933kg - High

4740 - Mackay - 2,407,175kg - High

4413 - Burncluith - 2,186,803kg - High

4306 - Blackbutt - 2,146,820kg - High

4709 - Tieri - 2,034,078kg - High

4415 - Miles - 1,797,766kg - High

4480 - Quilpie - 1,643,918kg - High

4671 - Gin Gin - 1,605,928kg - High

4406 - Moonie - 1,387,583kg - High

4806 - Home Hill - 1,257,171kg - High

4737 - Sarina - 1,002,139kg - High

4575 - Buddina - 986,185kg - High

4172 - Murrarie - 968,535kg - High

4854 - Tully - 917,674kg - High

4670 - Bundaberg - 900,584kg - High

4722 - Springsure - 819,378kg - High

4800 - Proserpine - 784,425kg - High

4101 - West End - 763,896kg - High

4753 - Marian - 731,149kg - High

4871 - Maryfarms - 727,177kg - High

4660 - Childers - 694,321kg - High

4818 - Bohle - 594,447kg - High

4207 - Eagleby - 569,330kg - High

4503 - Kallangur - 564,328kg - High

4865 - Gordonvale - 557,432kg - High

4574 - Kenilworth - 516,367kg - High

4123 - Rochedale - 514,200kg - High