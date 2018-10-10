Tyre spikes ‘more dangerous' than pursuits

A crash investigation officer uses a Stinger spike system at the scene of the alleged hit-and-run of police officer Peter McAulay on Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A crash investigation officer uses a Stinger spike system at the scene of the alleged hit-and-run of police officer Peter McAulay on Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston.

THE Queensland Police Union no longer believes the use of tyre deflation devices is safe for its officers and the public, calling them "potentially even more dangerous" than pursuits.

Const McAulay attempted to use a tyre deflation device - also known as "stingers" - to stop an alleged stolen car driven by a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl at Booval, south of Brisbane.

His efforts saw him get struck by the vehicle, almost claiming his life. he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told The Courier-Mail today it could be time to phase out the practice until QPS could guarantee their safety.

"Later this month we as an organisation will be discussing whether we recommend to all police to cease using stingers until such time as their usage can be guaranteed to all police as safe," he said.

"Right now, we believe that stingers are unsafe and potentially even more dangerous for police and the public than police pursuits, which are banned."

QPS has been contacted for comment.

Commissioners from all state police organisations in Australia will meet later this month to discuss the topic and the possible introduction of remote vehicle immobilisers.

Mr Leavers said recently the immobilisers would allow police to call car manufacturers and request out-of-control vehicles be shut down.

Such a measure could have prevented Const McAulay's tragedy, officers believe.