Queensland Police have confirmed an officer has been involved in a shooting this afternoon.
Crime

Knife-wielding man shot by police

by Elise Williams
18th Mar 2019 4:21 PM
A MAN believed to have been armed with a knife has been shot and killed by police north of Brisbane this afternoon.

The incident occurred at a caravan park at Deception Bay.

The Queensland Police Service has confirmed that an officer was involved, but have provided no further information.

The Courier-Mail has been told the man shot by police was armed with a knife.

The Queensland Ambulance Service have attended.

