Second kidnapper ‘threw bag over boy’s head’

A MYSTERY second man allegedly jumped from a black Jeep and put a bag over the head of a 12-year-old boy during a terrifying abduction on the Gold Coast last week, police will allege.

The new information was revealed during a bail application in Southport Magistrates Court this morning for accused kidnapper Zhen Jie Zhang.

Sydney man and former Chinese soldier Zhang was today denied bail three days after his dramatic arrest in the northern NSW town of Grafton following 20 hours on the run with a 12-year-old boy bound in the back seat of a SUV.

Extradited to the Gold Coast late Monday, he has been charged with kidnapping for ransom, extortion, torture, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm in an alleged plot to recover millions of dollars in gambling debts.

Zhen Jie Zhang arriving at the police watchouse at Southport (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Police will allege Zhang knew his victim and the boy's family.

Zhang is alleged to have driven the black Jeep used in the terrifying abduction while a second man grabbed the young boy and placed a bag over his head.

Appearing for Zhang, defence lawyer Mollie Roper told the court her client had no criminal history in any state or any country elsewhere in the world.

She said strict bail conditions, including the surrender of his passport and remaining outside Queensland except for court appearances, would alleviate any police concerns.

However, Magistrate Joan White said 'these are very, very serious offences' and the prosecution case was strong.

His application for bail was refused and he will reappear at Southport Magistrates Court on June 5.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the second man linked to the alleged abduction of the Gold Coast schoolboy last week.

Police will this afternoon make a public appeal to find the second man, including making a direct appeal to the Chinese community.

Zhen Jie Zhang is seen on arrival to the police watch-house at Southport on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Chinese first year police Constable Pepsi Li will make an appeal in Chinese to the Chinese community for any information about the second man police are seeking

Police continue to scour traffic cameras and CCTV in a bid to find a second man believed to be still on the run.

So far, Zhang has given no indication to detectives of an accomplice, but witnesses told police a second man was seen when the young boy was dragged screaming into a black Jeep on Friday afternoon.

The young boy, who was treated for minor scratches after his 20-hour ordeal, is recovering at the family's Gold Coast mansion.

He has spoken with police but is yet to provide a formal statement.

The boy's father, who lives primarily in China but travels to the Gold Coast several times a year, has denied having gambling debts.