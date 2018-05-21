Police seek second man over kidnapping

Queensland Police want to speak to this man.

Queensland Police want to speak to this man.

QUEENSLAND Police have made a public appeal to speak to a man they believe could have information about a Gold Coast boy's kidnapping.

Police have released photos of Yu (Sunny) Zhang, 20, who they believe lives in Sydney.

In a press conference this afternoon, Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said police believe the 20-year-old is the son of Zhen Jie Zhang.

Queensland Police are appealing for information.

Mr Zhang, 53, fronted Grafton Local Court last week accused with dragging the schoolboy into a dark-coloured car before driving him across the border to New South Wales.

The 12-year-old Gold Coast schoolboy, who was kidnapped from his Mudgeeraba home on May 12, was returned to his parents the next day after a public tip-off.

A number of witnesses told police they had seen two men in the car, leading to police launching a manhunt for a second person.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Inspector Hogan said police were "very interested" in talking to the 20-year-old and urged anyone who sees Mr Zhang to contact NSW or Queensland Police.

It is believed he is still in the Sydney area.

Mr Hogan said police intend to charge the 20-year-old with the abduction of the Gold Coast schoolboy and said an arrest warrant is already in place.

Mr Zhang, the father of the man police want to speak to, is back in Queensland after a NSW judge granted his extradition.

In a brief hearing last week, Mr Zhang told the court: "I had no intention of doing what I did".

The Gold Coast boy was reunited with his family on May 13 and had scratches "consistent with being bound".

Detective Inspector Hogan said the 12-year-old boy is "getting a lot of support from his family and the school community. Hopefully his life won't be too badly impacted."

It was previously alleged the family had fallen out with the Zhengs over "substantial" personal loans, prompting the extortion attempt.

"There is no level of blame with the victim's family at all," Mr Hogan said.