The Queensland Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Politics

Maverick MP apologises for Trad allegations

by Jack McKay
12th Jun 2018 1:32 PM
LABOR MP Jo-Ann Miller has apologised for "incorrect statements" she made in State Parliament alleging Jackie Trad had turned a blind eye to hundreds of corruption complaints when she was Local Government Minister.

Ms Trad, who is now Treasurer, had asked Speaker Curtis Pitt to refer Ms Miller to the powerful ethics committee after she made the comments in State Parliament last month.

It followed claims by the Opposition that Ms Tad had received more than 320 complaints.

Ms Trad later produced departmental and Crime and Corruption correspondence to confirm the 326 complaints referred to by the LNP was actually 326 pages relating to three complaints by three complainants.

Rising in State Parliament this morning, Ms Miller said she wished to "correct the record and apologise for incorrect statements".

"During my contribution, I made reference to complaints made and apparent lack of action in respect of those complaints," she said.

"I did not intend to mislead the House.

"My comments were based on information contained in questions by the Leader of the Opposition and members of the opposition earlier that day which turned out to be incorrect."

Ms Trad had also asked for Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, her deputy Tim Mander and Manager of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie to be referred to the ethics committee.

The trio corrected the record and apologised in Parliament last month.

The Speaker confirmed this morning that he would not be referring the matter to the ethics committee.

jackie trad jo ann miller qld government qld parliament

