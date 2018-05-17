Council D-day as Minister powers up

THE Queensland Government may move to sack Ipswich City Council under its new "public interest" provision once the laws are passed by State Parliament later today.

The Government had issued the council with a show-cause notice under the current Local Government Act earlier this month, after committing to bringing in administrators at the council amid widening corruption allegations.

But Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said at the time he needed to broaden the Act to make it easier to sack a council when it was in the community interest to do so.

He would not be drawn on whether he would use the new power to deal with Ipswich City Council yesterday when quizzed during debate on the new sacking and suspension powers and what it will mean for the current show-cause notice.

The possibility has not been ruled out, however.

" ... Because there are no laws in place yet in relation to the processes that are before the House at the moment, I am not in a position to be projecting how a minister might act once those laws are available to them in those particular circumstances ... in relation to Ipswich," he told the House.

The new powers need to be passed and then assented to by the Governor before they can be used.

Mr Hinchliffe revealed yesterday that he believed six councillors would also be automatically suspended once the laws come into force.