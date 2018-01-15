Menu
Opposition to abolish covert speed cameras

LNP Opposition deputy leader Tim Mander in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
by Jack McKay

THE state Opposition has vowed to abolish covert speed cameras if it wins the next state election.

It comes after the Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers called on the State Government to ditch unmarked or unmanned camera trucks, vans and trailers.

LNP treasury spokesman Tim Mander yesterday accused the government of treating Queenslanders like "cash cows" and promised to abolish covert speed cameras.

"Making drivers feel like they have been trapped by a speed camera does nothing to achieve road safety outcomes," he said.

"The LNP will sign all speed cameras, we will get rid of covert cameras and Labor's revenue raising."

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating, who heads the Road Policing Command, pointed to independent reviews which suggested there was a good balance in Queensland between overt and covert speed camera programs.

He said no officers in the traffic branch had raised concerns with him about covert cameras.

"I strongly believe in the effectiveness of the covert cameras in balance with the overt program," he said.

