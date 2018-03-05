Queensland mum's desperate plea: 'Save my baby'

PLEASE HELP: Mother-of-two Jane Mahon needs to raise $180,000 to travel to the US for treatment. Her baby girl Matilda has a rare medical condition which causes the veins on her head to bulge. Without treatment she will die.

A DESPERATE Queensland mum has made a passionate plea to the state - please save my baby.

Mother-of-two Jane Mahon needs to raise $180,000 to travel to the US for treatment.

Her baby girl Matilda has a rare medical condition which causes the veins on her head to bulge.

Last month, Matilda was diagnosed with Vein of Galen Malformations, an extremely rare condition.

Without treatment Matilda will die.

Her internal organs won't be able to cope with the extra blood pumping through her veins and eventually her little heart will fail.

Even if Jane and her husband Matthew can raise enough money to go to Boston for the surgery, there is a 20% chance little Matilda won't make it.

At 18-months-old Matilda weighs just 10kgs, although that's close to a normal weight - doctors have said her body is not growing at the rate is should.

For now, Matilda is stable but the clock is ticking and her parents are desperate to do what they can to save their little girl.

"She is a really sassy 18-month-old," mum Jane said.

"She can't talk and has some developmental delays related to her condition but she lets you know what she wants.

"She points and grunts and she will shake her head is she doesn't want something."

Matilda has stopped eating and is now fed through a tube overnight.

The same tube is used to deliver her medication which Jane administers.

The night Jane realised something was horribly wrong followed a bout of vomiting.

Matilda's health had been in focus since she had meningitis in 2016.

In October 2017 she began vomiting at night and would press her head against the floor while crawling.

One night, Jane was concerned and decided to take Matilda to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

"When the neurologist came in I knew something wasn't right," Jane said.

"When I didn't call my husband for a long time, he knew something was wrong too.

"It was so full on I don't really remember having time to react.

"I just knew something wasn't right within her head."

Jane has set up a Go Fund Me Page to raise the money needed to get to Boston.

So far, almost $10,000 of the $180,000 the Kenmore family needs has been donated.

To help, visit the Page here.