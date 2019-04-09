Hospital blamed for baby girl’s neglect

Baby Lillian, only 14-months-old, has a serious heart disease. Pic: Supplied

A DISTRAUGHT mother has claimed her baby girl with a heart disease was neglected in a Queensland hospital and her concerns were ignored.

Angela Harris' daughter Lillian has a serious heart condition, among other problems including left vocal cord paralysis, partial deafness and chronic lung disease. The 14-month-old has been in hospital most of her life.

In a Facebook post for Lillian's 4000 followers, Ms Harris said she left the Queensland Children's Hospital for one day to see her other four children at home, and when she returned her daughter had pseudomonas, a bacterial infection.

Baby Lillian, only 14-months-old, has a serious heart disease. Pic: Supplied

"Apparently this infection is common in hospitals, but she's been in hospital pretty much her whole life and she's never had it," Ms Harris said. "They found it on her breathing tube."

The same day, she said, she took out Lillian's dummy to find her mouth covered in what appeared to be ulcers.

"They didn't even notice them her tongue is so swollen," she said.

Angela Harris said she found what appeared to be ulcers all throughout her daughter Lillian’s mouth. Pic: Supplied.

"They are supposed to do four hourly mouth care checks on her.

A spokesman for Children's Health Queensland said Lillian was currently being cared for in a paediatric intensive care unit with a dedicated nurse by her bedside to monitor her condition 24 hours a day.

"Mouth ulcers can be common in critically ill children. Lillian's ulcers have been investigated and appropriately treated," the spokesman said.

"Lillian is receiving antibiotic treatment for a pseudomonas infection and is being monitored by the hospital's infectious diseases team."

Ms Harris also claimed hospital stuff put cream on Lillian's neck, which had "burnt her and made her neck swollen".

"They didn't even notice that either," she said.

The CHQ spokesman said the rash on Lillian's neck was identified and treated with Cavalon cream. This cream is commonly used for similar rashes," he said.

"Lillian's skin reacted to this cream and it was removed. The rash has now resolved."

The spokesman said the hospital continued to work closely with Lillian's family to support them through her latest hospital stay, and to ensure the best possible outcome for Lillian.

Angela Harris said Lillian is a “fighter” and always has a smile on her face.

Ms Harris said her Lillian was a little fighter.

"Just last week she went into open heart surgery with a low chance of survival but came out on the other end and is continuing the fight," she said.

She and her husband John have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lillian.