Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
Rugby League

Queensland league fans face free-to-air blackout

11th Jul 2019 7:15 PM

QUEENSLAND rugby league fans hoping to catch their NRL teams in action will this weekend face a free-to-air television blackout.

Fresh from the Maroons' Origin III loss to NSW, the Sunshine State won't receive any Channel 9 coverage across Round 17.

All three games for the Broncos, Titans and Cowboys will be shown live on Kayo and Fox League.

START YOUR 14-DAY FREE TRIAL: SIGN UP AT KAYOSPORTS.COM.AU

Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Penrith at Panthers Stadium has been overlooked by free-to-air in favour of the Knights hosting the Bulldogs in Newcastle.

 

Gold Coast Titans will once again been overlooked for a free-to-air slot.
Gold Coast Titans will once again been overlooked for a free-to-air slot.

North Queensland's maiden trip to Central Coast Stadium against reigning premiers Sydney won't get a look in either with Channel 9 set to broadcast West Tigers clash with Parramatta from Bankstown Stadium on Sunday.

Brisbane's home clash with NZ Warriors won't get a chance with their timeslot falling on a Saturday.

The Broncos are on the finals charge after last week’s mighty win over the Sharks.
The Broncos are on the finals charge after last week’s mighty win over the Sharks.


All eyes will be on Brisbane as coach Anthony Seibold's Baby Broncos fight to keep their finals dream alive.

START YOUR 14-DAY FREE TRIAL: SIGN UP AT KAYOSPORTS.COM.AU

Those hoping to watch Queensland great Cameron Smith play his record 400th NRL game on free-to-air will also miss out, as the Storm face the Sharks on Saturday night.

More Stories

brisbane broncos gold coast titans kayo sports north queensland cowboys rugby league

Top Stories

    Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    premium_icon Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    Council News COUNCIL inspectors won't need the permission of the owner to enter and search a property for unregistered dogs.

    'We need respect': Deebing Creek at coalface of NAIDOC fight

    premium_icon 'We need respect': Deebing Creek at coalface of NAIDOC fight

    Environment The fight for recognition isn't constrained to NAIDOC week each year

    Seven years and $4k wasted on levy

    premium_icon Seven years and $4k wasted on levy

    News A Goodna man is locked in a battle with council to claw back cash.