The young competitors can show off their skills by building an app, a game, an animation, a website or a robotic prototype.
News

How Queensland kids can solve cyber security dilemmas

Zizi Averill
by
28th Feb 2019 8:52 AM
TECH-SAVY students could win up to $10,000 in prizes as part of a state-wide coding challenge.

The annual Premier's Coding Challenge is designed to inspire a love of STEM subjects in primary and high school students from Years 3 to 10.

This year's challenge is open to all students focused on cyber-safety awareness and the importance of our digital footprint.

The challenge is to build something that will raise awareness of cybersafety, while providing useful tips for Queenslanders.

The young competitors can show off their skills by building an app, a game, an animation, a website or a robotic prototype.

They must also submit a short video explaining how their entry will help.

This is the third year of the coding competition and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert hoped to see more of the region's schools sign-up.

She said she would love to see as many schools as possible in Mackay sign up to the challenge in 2019.

She said the challenge was all about "shaping our students into global citizens and preparing them for the jobs of the future."

For information on how to enter the Premier's Coding Challenge, visit qld.gov.au/codingcompetition

editors picks julieanne gilbert mackay premier's coding challenge queensland stem
Mackay Daily Mercury

