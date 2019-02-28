How Queensland kids can solve cyber security dilemmas

The young competitors can show off their skills by building an app, a game, an animation, a website or a robotic prototype.

Dragon Images

TECH-SAVY students could win up to $10,000 in prizes as part of a state-wide coding challenge.

The annual Premier's Coding Challenge is designed to inspire a love of STEM subjects in primary and high school students from Years 3 to 10.

This year's challenge is open to all students focused on cyber-safety awareness and the importance of our digital footprint.

The challenge is to build something that will raise awareness of cybersafety, while providing useful tips for Queenslanders.

They must also submit a short video explaining how their entry will help.

This is the third year of the coding competition and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert hoped to see more of the region's schools sign-up.

She said she would love to see as many schools as possible in Mackay sign up to the challenge in 2019.

She said the challenge was all about "shaping our students into global citizens and preparing them for the jobs of the future."

For information on how to enter the Premier's Coding Challenge, visit qld.gov.au/codingcompetition