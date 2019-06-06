Queensland hooker excited to be called a Maroon

INCUMBENT Origin hooker Brittany Breayley has her fingers crossed she will be named when the Queensland team is announced.

In an important step for equality in sport, the women will formally identify as the Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons for the first time.

Representing this great state has always been a huge honour and the QRL decision means the women officially share the Maroons identity and the glory of the brand. It also recognises that the women's interstate competition is contested and supported with the same passion and commitment as the men.

"It is the first time the team will play under the banner of the Maroons, so I'm really looking forward to it,” Breayley said.

"It is pretty big news. I can't wait to get a phone call.”

The Brothers dummy half warmed up for the big game at North Sydney Oval on June 21 at the Women's National Championships last weekend at Burleigh.

Breayley captained an experienced Queensland Country unit at the tournament which showcased the premier players in women's rugby league.

Regional Queensland's best opened the carnival with a comprehensive 44-0 win over the Australian Defence Force outfit before dropping the second clash against NSW Country 20-14.

This set up a final day playoff for third and fourth with a South-east Queensland side containing club teammates Ali Brigginshaw, Maitua Feterika, Taimane Levu and Tanika Marshall.

Having thrashed the Combined Affiliated States 44-0 in round one and fallen to NSW City 22-18 on day two, South-east Queensland had experienced similar results to their Sunshine State counterparts.

Mate against mate, the two squads could not be split despite knowing each other's games, with the fiercely contested match ending in a 16-16 draw.

A proud product of Mackay, Breayley said it was a privilege to skipper her region and nationals had been an ideal way to prepare for the rigours of the game's toughest arena.

Meanwhile, Ipswich also had a seven-strong contingent press its claims for a Maroons call-up at the QRL State Championships at Southport Tigers.

Goodna's Mashanari Seumanutafa and Brothers' Amelia Kuk and Lucy Yakapo donned the colours of SEQ Green. Brothers' Grace Griffin, Rosanna Tuputuia and Jailyn To'o, and Goodna's Vaituulima Soe appeared for SEQ White.

SEQ Green went down to the Northern Marlins 12-8 but rebounded to defeat Central 22-14.

SEQ White also had mixed results, shutting out Central 24-0 before submitting to eventual winners Northern 16-4.

In local action tomorrow, Goodna faces Carina and Redbank will meet Redlands. Brothers have the bye.

Tom Bushnell