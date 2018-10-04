Menu
Riders of Rohan in the Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Picture: PierreVinet/NewLineCinema
Property

Queensland home built into the mountain

by Paige Carfrae
4th Oct 2018 8:26 AM

BUILT into the side of a mountaintop at Kingsholme, a unique Queensland home could easily play host to the Lord of the Rings' Riders of Rohan.

Think horses, 16.97 hectares of your own country and while you might not hold dominion over all you survey, the 360 degree views all the way to the ocean are certainly breathtaking.

 

The property includes three horse paddocks, and a sand equestrian arena.
It's the perfect place to keep lookout for the Nazgul, although we can almost guarantee are no Orcs in the countryside here.

Stones foraged from the massive estate are the defining feature of the home.

 

The views go as far as the eye can see.
LJ Hooker Ormeau agent Nicole Hintz said the outlook was jawdropping.

"The views are spectacular. Every time I visited, I felt at peace and on top of the world."

She said the sellers had owned the land for more than 20 years, and built the house themselves.

 

Windows across the front of the house take advantage of the vistas.
"They started building the place bit by bit," Ms Hintz said.

"They used the blue stones from the property itself."

"It was about affordability and they just used the resources they had around at that time."

 

There is a modern kitchen among the rocks.
The agent said there was even solid rock in the middle of the house that could not be removed, so they just built around it and incorporated it into the design.

"It's the centrepiece of the house," she said.

"Everybody would say it's such a unique property."

The property has three horse paddocks as well as a sand equestrian arena - something sure to make any fledgling rider, be they of Rohan or not, happy.

 

There are three paddocks for horses.
Alas, if you're thinking of making this your kingdom, or queendom, you may have to go back to the drawing board.

The property has sold for $790,000 - with the new owner captivated by the jawdropping views.

Guess we'll just have find somewhere else to kick back, enjoy a glass of ale and pretend to be Aragorn.

 

 

Blue stone foraged from the property makes up some of the walls.
