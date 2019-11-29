Queensland Health conducts PFAS tests in Riverview

QUEENSLAND Health has conducted tests at two community gardens in Riverview after it was revealed PFAS was detected in Six Mile Creek.

Two community gardens use the water from Six Mile Creek to irrigate crops, which feed local immigrant families.

Signs have been erected at the site warning those who use the gardens not to pump any water.

“Sorry, no water can be pumped until the government tests and say it’s safe,” one sign read.

“While initial tests indicate the water samples meet drinking water guidelines, visits to the Riverview Community Garden and Westfalen Community Garden this week were done as an additional measure to reassure the community,” A Queensland Health spokesman said.

“No limitations on the use of water from Six Mile Creek have been put in place”

Earlier this month the Department of Environment and Science issued an Environmental Evaluation notice to Cleanaway after PFAS was found at its landfill site at New Chum and Six Mile Creek.

“Groundwater and surface water in the area is not known to be used for drinking,” a Department of Environment spokesman said.

PFAS are a group of man made chemicals used in a variety of industries. The chemicals are difficult to break down in the environment and the human body.

The State Government has maintained: “The effects of exposure to PFAS to human health are currently unknown, but the potential for adverse health effects cannot be excluded.”

Other countries have published information linking PFAS to testicular cancer, kidney cancer, thyroid disease and pre-eclampsia and the weight of newborns.