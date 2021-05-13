Queensland has hand brake on renewable energy

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Premier,

Last week, the CEO of Stanwell Corporation was forced to resign at the behest of the Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen.

The only statement by the minister concerning his action that I'm aware of is no explanation at all, and merely repeats platitudes.

The Stanwell boss, on the other hand, according to the corporation's website, appears to have said nothing controversial, untrue, or in any way reprehensible.

He has just been doing his job - making the business ready for the rapid transformation of energy markets that is underway.



It's been reported that the minister hadn't been briefed about Stanwell's 18 months of work on the corporation's future.

And it's said that he didn't appreciate those plans getting a public airing. Both claims appear incredible.

The CEO is absolutely correct that the market for coal-generated electricity is changing at astonishing speed, and companies that do not adapt will be unviable sooner rather than later.

It would be derelict of him either to neglect or conceal these facts from the public owners of Stanwell, or the workers who depend on his good judgement.



The minister said he is waiting for the Energy Security Board to report - but he must surely know that the ESB's views about the future of domestic coal generation are exactly the same as those of the man he sacked.

Minister de Brenni also seemed to say he needs the ESB to show him "how Queensland best captures the opportunities renewable energy brings to our state."

But right now, Queensland is losing the race to become a renewable energy leader, with the smallest share of renewable generation of the five NEM States (17.7% in the last twelve months, compared to 28.1% in the NEM as a whole, and 19.5% in NSW, our nearest rival).

And unlike the other States, ours has no comprehensive policy for achieving its declared targets.



This is not for want of opportunity.

An analysis by Green Energy Markets last year showed that there are proposals on the table for something like 65,000 Gwh of new energy - more than enough to fly past the 50% target.

Yet approved projects will only get the State to around 38% in about 2025.

Instead of seizing the chance to convert Queensland's renewable energy assets into prosperity, the State is going about this with a hand-brake on. We can and must do much better.



I am very much afraid that the minister has betrayed, by his actions last week, that he does not understand what is happening to energy systems globally.

Surely, the workers and communities affected by looming changes need all our support, intelligence and foresight.

It is doing them no service to pretend things can go on as they are. Policy failure on this will be costly - economically and electorally.



John Price, Ian Muil, Gina Woodward, Margaret Jensen, Jon Foreman, John Slade, John McKeon, Keith Mitchelson, Sheila Sim