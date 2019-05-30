Doctors told to refuse surgeries to save cash

Surgeons are being told to refuse common surgeries in a bid to save money.

Surgeons are being told to refuse common surgeries in a bid to save money.

DOCTORS will be emboldened to refuse common surgeries found to have little benefit in a bid to recoup $50 million in wasted health spending.

It's predicted the push will reduce the state's hospital admissions by 6000 a year and redivert $50 million in health spending to better use.

Surgeons are being told to refuse common surgeries in a bid to save money.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland Health analysis showed common surgeries like knee arthroscopy had little or no benefit for some patients.

Queensland Health is consulting with clinicians to come up with a list of 4 or 5 procedures to target to begin with before expanding the list.

The work comes amid the international, clinically-backed Choosing Wisely campaign that pushes doctors and patients to question medical intervention more rigorously.

Among procedures Choosing Wisely has zeroed in on as often of no benefit are knee and hip replacements, colonoscopies, CT scans for low-risk head injuries, chemotherapy for advanced cancer patients, opioids for migraine treatment, epidural steroid injections for back pain and Xrays in bronchitis patients.

Steven Miles, Queensland Minister for Health. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

The movement states that up 25 per cent of blood tests and scans are unnecessary.

Dr Miles said tackling "low-value care" was important for patient care, "especially with demand on the health system growing exponentially".

"We need to ensure that we don't unnecessarily offer patients these interventions if there are better, more effective alternatives available," he said.

"For example, evidence shows that knee arthroscopy - the process of inserting a camera into the knee - to treat people for osteoarthritis is no more effective than placebo (fake) surgery or non-surgical alternatives such as exercise therapy, and is linked to risks such as infection or further damage in the joint.

"The aim is to reduce tests, treatments and procedures that are less effective, and in turn, free up resources to reinvest in higher benefit care for patients."

Mr Miles said Queensland Health was working with doctors in key fields to understand why "low-benefit" care happens and how it can be tackled.

"This project is led by clinicians, who will continue to engage their colleagues across the state, and start implementing effective changes in current practices to benefit patients, staff and the system as a whole," he said.

The Choosing Wisely campaign tells patients to ask five key questions, including whether they really need the treatment, whether there are simpler options available through diet or exercise and whether their condition might improve if they don't act right away.