Doctor accused of raping patient faces court

THE trial of a Queensland doctor accused of raping a female patient during an appointment to discuss her abdominal pain has continued.

Samitha Sudusinghe allegedly touched and inserted a finger into the single mum's vagina through her underwear during an appointment in November 2015.

It's claimed he then tried to do it again, even after the woman moved his hands and told him no.

The GP is also accused of slapping her on the bottom as she picked up her young son during a previous appointment.

During his opening statement on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said the woman did not consent to the alleged sexual behaviour.

Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe leaving court. Picture: Liam Kidston

Mr Cook said Sudusinghe was working at a practice in Brisbane's northern suburbs in 2015 when the alleged incidents occurred and the alleged victim had started seeing him in July of that year after her regular doctor returned to India.

The court heard she saw the accused eight times over a five-month period, but the alleged assaults did not occur until after she had already seen him multiple times.

Mr Cook said the woman would give evidence she did not consent and that she moved his hands and clenched her legs when he tried to assault her.

Sudusinghe has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault, rape and attempted rape.

The jury is expected to hear a covertly recorded conversation that occurred between the pair following the alleged incidents, where the woman asked him why he had touched her without her permission.

Mr Cook said Sudusinghe "made no denials".

However, his defence barrister said there were several phrases that were undetectable on the covert recording and that when he referred to "crossing the borders" he meant going over her naval.

Details of the GP's interview with police are also expected to be aired as part of the prosecution's case.

The trial is expected to run until Friday.