Awful tooth: Queensland teeth worst in nation

Queensland dentists call for fluoridation of water due to our rotting teeth

QUEENSLAND is in a tooth rot crisis - the worst state in the nation due to a lack of fluoridation, the Australian Dental Association warns

Health experts say children are lining up each day for extractions and tens of thousands end up in hospital each year for dental work. Close to 150,000 are on a waiting list to see a dentist in the public health system.

Doctors, dentists and academics are horrified that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out mandating fluoride in council water supplies, following a call from the Australian Medical Association Queensland.

The Australian Dental Association of Queensland stands with the AMAQ and insists that the State Government needs to take control.

Dr Adrian Frick would like to see fluoride introduced in to the Bundaberg water supply.

"I am a dentist in Bundaberg which does not have fluoridation and I see horror cases. There would be five or six kids in this area on the hospital list each week. When a child has good oral health it tends to stay with them for life," Dr Adrian Frick, President of the ADAQ said.

"Queensland stands as the worst area in Australia for oral health, except for maybe the Northern Territory. Water fluoridation is "the easiest, cheapest, most effective and safest way to provide the dental health benefits of fluoridated water to the greatest number of people," he said.

There were 27,569 hospitalisations for dental conditions in 2015-16. Two-thirds were for children and young people, according to the Chief Health Officer Queensland's Report 2018.

One quarter of Queenslanders live without fluoridated water. Water fluoridation was mandatory under the former Bligh government but that mandate was removed by LNP when it took power at the 2012 State Election. Today 19 councils have no fluoride in their water supplies.

Ms Palaszczuk said she believed water fluoridation should be up to councils.

"We made a decision to leave that responsibility at the council level," she said.

AMAQ President Dr Dilip Dhupelia said it was disappointing that such a serious public health issue had reached a stalemate over funding.

"We have the unique situation in Queensland where the Premier and the Health Minister both support fluoridation, there is overwhelming evidence in favour of fluoridating drinking water as a safe, effective preventive health measure but funding is the stumbling block," Dr Dhupelia said.

Chief Health Officer Queensland Dr Jeannette Young also said fluoridation a cost-effective way to reduce tooth decay in her 2018 report.

Research from the Centre for Paediatric Dentistry, the University of Queensland School of Dentistry and Queensland Health studied the impact of fluoridation in the Logan and Beaudesert area of Queensland - one of the highest risk areas in the nation for dental decay.

Gracie Buckett’s mum Leann Elliott knows the benefits of fluoridation. Picture: AAP/John Gass

Water fluoridation was introduced to the area for the first time in 2008. The researchers found that within three years children aged four to nine showed a 19 per cent reduction in tooth caries.

The National Oral Health Plan (2015 to 2024) recommends that all communities with more than 1000 people should be fluoridated.

Leann Elliott, mum of three-year-old Gracie said she's in full support of fluoridated water.

Growing up in the UK, Ms Elliott was exposed to fluoridated water.

"I've only ever had one filling and I'm 33," she said.

Additional reporting Sarah Vogler