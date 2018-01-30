Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Flying kangaroo flattens unsuspecting cyclist

by Ben Graham

ASTONISHING footage has emerged of a cyclist being wiped out by a kangaroo mid-leap on Australia Day - of all days.

The unsuspecting cyclist, Rebecca, can be seen riding along a quiet country road west of Ipswich before the kangaroo leaps from the bush into her side, flooring her instantly. The marsupial, however, appears unscathed and hops away into the bush.

She was cycling with six friends in the Boonah region when her mate captured the incredible moment on camera.

"After we crested a hill, about 30km/h into the ride, we slowed for others to catch up," fellow cyclist Helen said. "Two of us also saw kangaroos on both sides of the road.

"The ones on the left hopped away, the one on the right waited to join its mob." That's when it jumped out, into the path of the cyclist.

The cyclist was wiped out. Picture: Facebook
The cyclist was wiped out. Picture: Facebook

Two other cyclists on the ride looked after her until the ambulance came. "She was released from hospital that afternoon, with stitches in her knee and her right arm in a sling, for the shoulder-injury from the kangaroo's impact," Helen added.

"Within a day she was having a rueful laugh about it all and worrying about the work days she will miss."

Topics:  cycling editors picks kanagaroo

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

LIBBY Wright's wedding day inside Ipswich Hospital might not have been the one every girl dreams about, but it was the wedding she wanted.

Opening a new chapter for English learning

Cr Sheila Ireland with McGrath Springfield principals Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana.

Book drive aims to help recent arrivals learn English

Council awards contract Springfield library fit out

TAKING SHAPE: The council plans to award a $2.84 million contract for the new Springfield Central Library. Pictured: Councillors Morrison, Pahlke and Mayor Antoniolli. INSET: Artist impression of the new building.

Tenders for the works were released in December

Passenger with serious injuries after crash

Paramedics assess three patients at scene of accident

Local Partners