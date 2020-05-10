Queensland Cricket jumps to the aid of Ipswich association

CRICKET: In order to assist the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and the Ipswich Logan Hornets to merge Queensland Cricket has funded the enlistment of stakeholder engagement and community and sport development consultancy specialists CPR Group.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley said the firm’s expertise lay in preparing constitutions and implementing systems for governance.

He said the working group entrusted with defining the terms of the merger had been working closely with CPR director Steve Connelly and his knowledge and experience had proven extremely beneficial.

“Queensland Cricket reached out and said they had some funding available,” he said.

“They funded the hire of external consultants to help facilitate the merger.

“While I have no doubt we would have ended up in the same place, it has enabled us to proceed quite smoothly.”

Stoodley said Connelly brought his expertise to the table and anything which the working group felt related specifically to Ipswich Cricket was able to be included with relative ease.

“Hats off to Queensland Cricket,” he said.

“We are grateful to them for providing these funds to help make the amalgamation happen. It is awesome to see Queensland Cricket investing in Ipswich.

“They need cricket to be successful here in Ipswich and this shows that they are willing to put their money where their mouth is.

“It also gives us confidence to have the backing of Queensland Cricket.”