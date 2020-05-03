Queensland Cricket honours Hornets

THE DIFFERENCE: Paceman Sam Doggett was among the Hornets recognised at the Queensland Cricket Awards after giving his team an edge in his first year at the club. Picture: Rob Williams

THE DIFFERENCE: Paceman Sam Doggett was among the Hornets recognised at the Queensland Cricket Awards after giving his team an edge in his first year at the club. Picture: Rob Williams

IPSWICH Logan's Aaron Moore earned the title of 'Bulls Masters First Grade Coach of the Year' as the Hornets reaped the rewards for an outstanding campaign in securing a spate of Queensland Cricket honours.

The astute taskmaster, whose plan to cut the number of senior teams at the representative club to two enabled greater focus on player development, improved depth and saw unprecedented support for the Hornets flow into breakthrough on-field triumphs, was a worthy recipient of one of state cricket's highest accolades. Moore was not the only Hornet recognised after the premier outfit had its most successful season to date to claim second, with fast bowling spearhead Sam Doggett and skilful all-rounder Harry Wood attaining selection to the 'Bulls Masters First Grade Team of the Year.'

Demonstrating just how influential he has become within Queensland Cricket's toughest competition, former Ipswich Grammar 1st XI captain Wood (39 points) also finished tied fourth in the 'Peter Burge Medal', which is awarded to the best and fairest in premier grade.

Wynnum Manly's Jason Floros (51) took out the prestigious medal.

The Hornets' women also received acknowledgment for a wonderful season, which saw them reach the semi-finals in just their second year.

Having boosted Ipswich Logan enormously on and off the field this season, Papua New Guinea internationals Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy rated among the contenders for the 'Kath Smith Medal.'

Polling well on the back of consistent contributions, Tau finished tied fourth (28) and Jimmy ended up eighth (19) as they strive to guide their country to the world cup.

Sandgate Redcliffe's Tess Cooper (34) was anointed Queensland's most pre-eminent female player.

Diminutive centurion Tau also made the 'Katherine Raymont Shield Team of the Year'.

Ipswich Logan's second grade team too delivered one of its best ever showings, appearing finals bound at one stage before slipping to sixth.

In a reflection of the vast improvement, two Hornets featured in the aggregate and average standings for the various disciplines.

Wicketkeeper Christopher Hall (31) took the most dismissals behind the stumps, while Harry Austin (57.43) had the best batting average in the competition.

The development pathway through Ipswich Cricket's ranks appears to be functioning seamlessly.

In a positive sign for the future, young gun Noah Emmerson amassed 536 runs, the most of any Lord's Taverners talent.

While there was no official ceremony due to coronavirus, Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said the stellar awards haul was a fantastic outcome and a testament to the dedication of all involved.

He said the club had punched above its weight and the honours were great recognition for tremendous performances across the season.

"When you look at our players on paper at the start of the season compared to other clubs which may have Heat and Bulls players, we have a small stable comparably," he said.

"We decided to have two teams and focus on quality, and invest time into players.

"That's the direction Aaron wanted to take and the board backed him."

Leschke praised Moore's ability to build a rapport with other knowledgeable local coaches and form an effective team to develop the current squad into the best players possible.

"The Coach of the Year honour is richly deserved," Leschke said.

"Aaron's efforts and his management of both staff and players has been outstanding."