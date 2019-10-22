Queensland couple gunned down in Philippines

An Australian man was shot inside a Mitsubishi mirage in the Philippines. Picture: Supplied

THE Australian friend of a couple gunned down in the Philippines over an alleged botched business deal has told of his heartbreak.

Michael Justin McClaren, 52, is accused of killing fellow Australian Anthony George Wilson, 61, and Mila Bailey, 41 in a car parked outside a hardware store in Olongapo city.

Mrs Bailey's husband, Wayne Bailey, 71, who was also in the car, managed to escape and was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the chest during the attack.

Wayne Bailey and his wife Ella were shot in the Philippines.

Their young daughter who was inside the vehicle - a red Mitsubishi Mirage - was uninjured and has been taken in to the Philippines' Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Mr Wilson was the owner of the Crazy Horse Bar Subic, while Ms Bailey owned the Gum Leaves Beach Resort.

Matt Ross, from Brisbane, a longtime friend of the Baileys, told News Corp Australia he was devastated over the death of Mrs Bailey, a mother of four who was known to friends as Ella.

He said the couple had been planning on selling the resort and moving back to Australia, to live in a house on Bribie Island.

"Four kids have been left without a mum in all this, it's just terrible.

"She was such a lovely, lovely lady, she just didn't deserve this."

Police arrested Michael McClaren at a hotel three hours after the shooting. Picture: GMA Network

Mr Ford said the couple's youngest child was aged just 18 months old.

He said it was still unclear what the reason for the shooting was but that he firmly believed it was "money-orientated".

Mr Ford said the most recent update he had received on Wayne Bailey, who used to run a charter service on the Whitsunday Islands, was that he was stable and would most likely pull through.

He said he was concerned about his friend's ability to "start over" and worried what would happen now as all his businesses were in Mrs Bailey's name.

"Everything was in Ella's name. We're just hoping the kids get everything."

Local authorities said McClaren was arrested in his hotel room about three hours after the shooting. He was allegedly found with a gun and live ammunition.

"Appropriate criminal complaints against the arrested suspect are now being prepared for filing in court," Filipino police said in a statement on social media.

The red Mitsubishi Mirage following the shooting. Picture: Twitter/@zhandercayabyab/Raoul Esperas

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman told News Corp: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the two Australians and their families who were the victims of a serious incident in the Philippines.

"The Department stands ready to provide consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter to the other Australian who was involved in the incident. Due to our privacy obligations we will not provide further details."