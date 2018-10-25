Cops’ heartwarming tradie act goes viral

Constable Boswell used his former tradie skills to rehang woman’s door after attempted break-in. Picture: QPS

TWO Queensland police officers have become social media heroes thanks to the kind way they cared for an elderly woman after her home was broken into.

When Constable Matt Boswell and Senior Constable Christopher Couch were called to a Brisbane break-in last week, they arrived to find the elderly owner shaken and with a destroyed door.

The South Brisbane woman had disturbed the offender as he was trying to break into her home but by the time she ran into him he had already ripped the door off its hinges.

Unable to secure her home, Constable Boswell said the woman was very grateful to see the officers.

"It was clear the lady was very shaken from the ordeal," Constable Boswell said.

"However, the first thing she said was, 'Do you want a cup of tea?'

"That was very thoughtful."

The woman had been forced to cancel her plans for the entire day as a result of the attempted break-in.

The policing pair sat with the woman and had a conversation over a cup of tea, trying to put her at ease.

"We wanted to make her feel safe in her own home once again," Constable Boswell said.

The woman had recently lost her husband and was getting used to living alone when the break-in happened.

Constable Boswell, a former tradie, knew that was the moment he could come in handy.

Constable Boswell worked to secure the Brisbane woman’s home. Picture: QPS

Using his carpentry skills from his previous life as a tradie, Constable Boswell set about the task of repairing her broken door.

"I went to work bending the hinges back and drilling new screw holes to re-hang the door on the door jamb," he said.

"It was not a perfect by any means, but the door was locked and secured."

Constable Boswell and Senior Constable Couch then let the resident give them a tour around her home, and she even showed them her favourite art pieces.

"We made sure she was OK," Constable Boswell said.

They then gave her some home security advice and left a note for her handyman to assist with making her house more secure.

This isn't the first time the heartwarming gestures of Queensland's emergency services personnel have gone viral.

In September, a pair of Queensland paramedics were showered in praise after they treated a dying man to McDonald's.

Gold Coast man Ron was on his way to palliative care when he mentioned he'd barely eaten anything in two days.

When the paramedics asked him if he was craving something, Ron told them he wanted a McDonald's caramel sundae.

The ambos granted Ron his wish, stopping at a local Macca's to get him his ice cream and snapping a quick photo in the process.

GC resident Sharon called QAS for her husband Ron’s final journey to palliative care. Officers arrived and during observations of Ron, Sharon noted that he'd barely eaten over 2 days. The officers asked, if you could eat anything, what would it be? Ron replied, a caramel sundae. pic.twitter.com/uDb9Qlbj6N — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 4, 2018

QAS Gold Coast Assistant Commissioner John Hammond told the Gold Coast Bulletin at the time that Ron's story came right when Aussies needed to hear a positive paramedics story.

"Unfortunately people see and hear the doom and gloom side of things and that unfortunately is part of our job, but this is a really important part of the job that we think we are very good at. And it is why people join the job, for that level of compassion and care they show, above and beyond all the clinical stuff we do," Mr Hammond said.

And last week, a different pair of Queensland paramedics earnt an audience with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their kind act caught the attention of the royals.

During a walk to meet the public on Fraser Island on Monday, the royal couple met Harvey Bay paramedics Graeme Cooper and Danielle Kellam.

Paramedics Graeme Cooper and Danielle Kellam meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: QAS

In November last year, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic Graeme Cooper was photographed standing next to a patient lying on a gurney on a Hervey Bay beach.

Hervey Bay officer-in-charge Helen Donaldson said a crew was transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local hospital when the woman wished out loud that she could "just be at the beach" instead.

"Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity - tears were shed and the patient felt very happy," Ms Donaldson said.

The moment was captured by Ms Kellan who told reporters she took the photo because it "was the epitome of Graeme" who has also made stops for nursing home patients so they can "roll the sheets back … feel the sun on their skin" and smell flowers the paramedic picks for them.

"I said to the patient (as she looked out at Fraser Island): 'What are you thinking?'" Ms Kellan said.

"And she said: 'I'm at peace. Everything is right.'"