For Dolly: ‘It feels incredible to be heard’

THE parents of Amy "Dolly" Everett have backed the recommendations from the state's anti-cyberbullying taskforce, calling for the measures to be rolled out across the country.

Kate and Tick Everett joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Brisbane today, where the State Government announced it would spend $3.5 million to tackle cyberbullying.

The Everetts' 14-year-old daughter tragically took her life in January after she was bullied online.

Ms Everett said her family had discovered that theirs was not a stand-alone story and that they were pleased with the recommendations from the taskforce's report.

Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett’s suicide was a catalyst for action on cyberbullying.

"It feels incredible to be heard, and we do hope that this is a national rollout," she said.

"With the recommendations that have been made, we are so excited with those.

"At this stage, I think that this everything we wanted and then some."

Among the recommendations is the development of a comprehensive online portal that would provide parents and community members with links to relevant services and agencies.

The taskforce has also encouraged MPs and community leaders to commit to showing leadership by demonstrating more respectful behaviour.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) with Dolly Everett’s parents Tick and Kate. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Universities and vocational education and training providers have also been urged to adopt and implement their own comprehensive policy to prevent and respond to cyberbullying.

The government today confirmed $2 million would be spent to develop and roll out awareness campaigns, as well as $500,000 for grants to young people and community organisations who want to address cyberbullying.

Another $1 million will be spent to implement the eSmart Schools program at Queensland schools, with Dolly's Dream Foundation also committing a further $300,000 to the program.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was also after a national response to the taskforce report, with cyberbullying to be added to the national COAG agenda.

"This report is going to go a long way in making this a community issue," she said.

"It is a community issue that every single one of us has to be part of."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said all Queenslanders expected action on cyberbullying.

"Now we need to see those recommendations put into action," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Kids Help Line on 1800 55 1800, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636