Kids 'most bored' in Qld, as parents spend big to amuse them

QUEENSLAND children are the most bored in the country, and cash-strapped parents are giving up their own pleasures like coffee and wine to provide never-ending fun through the long summer holiday.

Thanks to the growing phenomenon FOKMO, fear of kids missing out, Australian parents are set to spend more than $800m on vacation entertainment.

The findings of research from Groupon, have disappointed the boss of Nature Play QLD who says the state offers the best free outdoor playground in the nation, maybe even the world, and bored kids need to learn how to entertain themselves in nature.

One quarter of Queensland kids are dropping "I'm bored" five times a day.

"Parents may feel pressured to spend up big on activities for children but one of the greatest experiences we can give our kids is prioritising outdoor play," Hyahno Moser, program manager of Nature Play QLD said.

"Unstructured, outdoor play delivers extraordinary benefits for kids from improving their physical and cognitive function, to increasing their immunity, creativity and self-esteem.

There are plenty of free programs to download on the Nature Play QLD website that give families ideas on what to do and how to play these holidays," he said.

The play expert says creating backyard cubbies, looking for insects in the park, building sandcastles on the beach will give the kids a holiday to remember.

Many parents become anxious in the lead-up to the holidays worrying about how to entertain the kids and admit they lack ideas.

The study found that nearly half of parents admit they feel guilty about spending money on themselves and gave up their own pleasures like alcohol and cups of coffee.

Willem Kooy, 9, from Tingalpa, is great at entertaining himself.

"I give Willem and his sister a bit of free rein to come up with their own activities and they are very creative. We go to a lot of free parks especially around Wynnum and Manley and they have a ball," mum Margot Furlonger said.