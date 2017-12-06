Queensland cap for Hornets duo

ALL SMILES: Noah Emmerson (left) and Dylan McAteer impressed for Met West at the U15 State Schoolboys Cricket Championships at the Sunshine Coast.

ALL SMILES: Noah Emmerson (left) and Dylan McAteer impressed for Met West at the U15 State Schoolboys Cricket Championships at the Sunshine Coast. Contributed

ONE bats with freedom and a level of talent rarely seen at his age.

The other bowls with confidence and has a work ethic to rival the best of the best.

Ipswich/Logan Hornets teammates Noah Emmerson and Dylan McAteer have plied their trade to great effect in the Shane Watson Cup this season, and continued their partnership at the recent Queensland Under-15 Cricket Championships.

In a rain-affected Championships on the Sunshine Coast, Noah produced the highest single-innings total (118) and Dylan claimed the most wickets (nine) to help Met West go undefeated.

The fruits of their efforts culminated in selection to the Queensland Under-15 Schoolboys side.

13-year-old Noah made his senior debut for the Mulgowie Cricket Club in the Lockyer Cricket Association competition this season, while Dylan has pulled on the whites for Brothers in the Harding-Madsen Shield competition.

They juggle their senior playing duties with Shane Watson Cup showings with the Hornets and representative training.

Such a workload might be expected to hamper a young player's desire and application to training, but Hornets junior coordinator Wayne Bichel believes the opposite is true for Noah and Dylan.

"We've talked a lot recently at the senior men's training about attitude and application, and those two boys fit that bill perfectly," Bichel said.

"They always do their best for you and they're both very good listeners."

Ipswich Grammar School student Noah came to the Hornets at the beginning of the season, and Bichel praised the prodigious talent for his unique approach to run-scoring when at the crease.

"One of the most attractive things about Noah is he's an attacking batsman," Bichel said.

"In our girls, their strengths are that they play with freedom and go after the ball. Not a lot of our boys have got that for some reason, so to see it with Noah has been refreshing."

Bichel likened Noah to Australian U19 squad member Harry Wood for his willingness to play a bad ball on its merits.

"What we're trying to figure out now is how to coach more country kids to bat like Noah," Bichel said.

Dylan meanwhile has been a mainstay of the Hornets' junior programs, and the right-arm leg-spinner selection to the Queensland side is reward for hard work and dedication to his craft according to Bichel.

"We've had Dylan pretty well through most of our academy programs," Bichel said.

"He's a good trainer, a good listener and just a great kid.

"Being a leg-spinner fits his personality, he backs himself and always has a go.

"Playing against men has been ideal for him because you have no room for error. If you bowl a bad ball against men, they'll get onto you. I think that has definitely helped his game."

Bichel believed it could be the first time a student out of St Edmund's had gained selection in the Queensland U15 side - a testament to Dylan's 'do it the hard way' approach.

"Noah I suppose has been on the Queensland Cricket radar for a while, he's a known commodity and he continues to perform," Bichel said.

"Dylan is a testament to the kids that are always on the fringe, who through hard work has been able to get the rewards."