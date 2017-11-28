Business veteran Wayne Myers fronts court

QUEENSLAND business veteran Wayne Myers has appeared in court on a corruption charge.

His charge is part of a widening Crime and Corruption Commission probe into Ipswich council.

Myers was bailed after making the appearance at Holland Park Magistrates Court in southeast Brisbane today.

The court was filled with other accused, some wearing tracksuit pants and T-shirts, contrasting with Myers' dark suit and striped tie. The person appearing after Myers had been charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In his heyday in the early 2000s, Myers was good mates who could slide into the same limousine as then State Treasurer Terry Mackenroth, a Labor heavyweight, and sat on boards including of Ergon Energy and Stadiums Queensland.

Myers, now 63, was also a former lobbyist and has since run his consultancy Dinorden, which lists clients on corporate networking site Linkedin including Adani Mining.

The charge heard today involves corruption allegations levelled against former Ipswich council chief executive officer Carl Wulff, whom was friends with Myers.

Wayne Myers appeared in Holland Park Magistrates Court, in Brisbane’s south, this morning. Picture: Annette Dew

Court documents said Myers is accused of having "aided" Wulff in allegedly obtaining "a sum of money on account of (Wulff's) actions in the discharge of the duties of his office to facilitate a fill services brokerage agreement and subsequent works".

Wulff's alleged offending took place between January 2012 and April 2014.

The CCC probe has resulted in the arrests of former mayor Paul Pisasale on unrelated charges, landfill and roadworks contractor Wayne Innes, and Wulff and his partner Sharon Oxenbridge.

Innes's bail conditions included not contacting Wulff, Oxenbridge or Innes.

He was also banned from travelling internationally without notifying authorities.

His lawyer, Mark Williams from Potts Lawyers, said Myers had planned on travelling to Spain in June and had just returned from another holiday.

"He has no history," Mr Williams told the court. "This is his first (alleged) offence."

Myers nodded when the court was told he had roots here and declined to comment outside court.

Since being charged, Myers has resigned from several directorships including at communications company ATG Communications and from companies associated with online car auction house Dealer Trade, where he had been chairman.

While known for his ALP ties, Myers has also been seen recently with LNP figures.