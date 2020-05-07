Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland budgets struggling under COVID-19 burden

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
6th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW DATA has revealed 80 per cent of Queenslanders need to overhaul their household budget if they're to survive the economic pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting advice from RACQ Bank on the best ways to tackle the period ahead.

RACQ spokesman Lucinda Ross said member research showed Queenslanders continued to feel the brunt of the ongoing economic challenges, with most having to review and cut back on their household expenses to get by.

"More than 40 per cent of our members say their income has been impacted by COVID-19 and they're most concerned about managing their home loan repayments," Ms Ross said.

"These are really worrying stats because we know the financial impact of this crisis will last much longer than community restrictions.

"For many of us, if we lost our job or lost hours, just a few weeks without our regular income can put us back months in our mortgage repayments."

Ms Ross said the research also revealed concerns about superannuation, investments and household debt rated as the top issues which kept Queenslanders awake at night.

"We've seen huge changes in global markets which is understandably making many anxious about how safe or secure their retirement savings are," she said.

"With added pressure on household budgets, some families are starting to struggle with mounting debt. It's really important right now no one makes financial decisions in a rushed manner.

"If you're struggling to meet your repayments or are worried about your circumstances, reach out to your lender, superannuation fund, financial Adviser or contact the National Debt Helpline - a free service for all Australians available on 1800 007 007."

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        premium_icon Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        News Family and friends of a Kingsthorpe woman who died in a crash at the weekend have shared their fondest memories.

        Rural pollies urge council not to forget country areas

        premium_icon Rural pollies urge council not to forget country areas

        Council News 'The very least you should expect is to have your council road maintained'.

        Driver cops hefty fine for evading police

        premium_icon Driver cops hefty fine for evading police

        News A driver has been fined $7500 for evading police and other driving offences.

        Possible thunderstorm could put dampener on sunny days

        premium_icon Possible thunderstorm could put dampener on sunny days

        News The mercury is set to hover between the mid to high 20s for the remainder of the...