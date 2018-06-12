Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Ipswich?

MAJOR infrastructure proposed for Ipswich has missed out on funding as Treasurer Jackie Trad splashes the cash on other projects across the state.

There were no surprises for Ipswich residents in the Palaszczuk Government's fourth budget.

The region will benefit from previously announced boosts to health and education funding, including money allocated for two schools in Ripley and an expansion to the Ipswich Hospital.

A new $73.7 million Willowbank Industrial Development to foster "the expansion of a range of general industries" will be started, with $4.6 million allocated in the next financial year. Preliminary work to subdivide and construct internal roads at the 560-hectare site will continue.

Across the city, seed funding has been allocated to start building projects.

There is no funding for new major projects.

Commuters using the Springfield Central Station will have to wait four years for their new park 'n' ride facility, with only $550,000 of the $44.5 million project allocated in 2018-19.

It is a similar story on the platforms of the East Ipswich Train Station. Only $50,000 of an expected $17.5 million required has been allocated for the next financial year.

The $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade between Darra and Rocklea will receive $68 million in 2018-19.

To boost its investigative capability, the Crime and Corruption Commission has been handed an additional $7.4 million over the next four years.

The State Government has also allocated $20 million to a School Transport Infrastructure Program, which will match councils' investment to improve vehicle or parking facilities around schools. - NewsRegional

