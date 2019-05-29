$2.3m buy by Queen's agent rocks Gold Coast sales

THE Queen's bloodstock agent has shelled out $2.3 million for Australian sprinter Missrock in the biggest purchase on the opening day of the Magic Millions Broodmare Sale on the Gold Coast.

John Warren won a bidding war for the daughter of Fastnet Rock, considered one of the best stallions in the southern hemisphere, via a phone call with Magic Millions chief executive Barry Bowditch.

Warren and son Jake Warren, whose daughter Zalie is the goddaughter of Prince Harry and attended the wedding of he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were on the Coast last week for the weanling sale and discovered Missrock before their return home on the weekend.

"While they were here they earmarked some of the best mares in our catalogue and had a client who wanted to spend some money here in Australia," Bowditch said.

"They liked her before they left so they flew home and called me (Tuesday) morning and asked me to call when she came in.

"I'm not entirely sure if the horse is for the Queen, I don't think it is. I have had a few big deals but that would be right up there."

Missrock was purchased for $500,000 at the 2015 Magic Millions Yearling Sale and went on to win $1.39 million in prizemoney.

The five-year-old mare won four of her 34 starts including the Group 3 Percy Sykes Stakes, Listed Carlyon Stakes and Inglis Debutant Stakes.

Among the other major sales was 2018 Hollindale Stakes winner Oregon's Day, who was bought for $1 million by Canungra-based racing and breeding powerhouse Aquis Farm.

Magic Millions chif executive Barry Bowditch on the phone to John Warren. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Ray and Susie Montague owned 60 per cent of Missrock and the couple from South Yarra, Victoria were on hand to witness an emotional final farewell of the horse.

"We were a bundle of nerves," Susie Montague said.

"It was like watching a Group 1 race and it's as good as a Group 1 win.

"She was our first big purchase. We have a lot of good friends who have come in to Missrock so we felt a bit responsible to make sure she got every opportunity."