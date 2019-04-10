Unbelievable Winx shoots for Phar Lap

Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SEVEN-year-old mare Winx will start from barrier 9 in the 2000m Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick as she attempts to finish her career with her 33rd consecutive win, a record 25th Group 1 victory and more than $18 million in prize money.

Eight rivals will race against Winx and her regular jockey Hugh Bowman on Saturday as the pair aim to take their third Elizabeth Stakes in a row.

Should the champion mare win, it would finish her career with 37th victories and 33 in a row. A 37th victory will tie the Chris Waller-trained superstar with all-time Aussie great Phar Lap.

For punters, it's astonishingly short odds for the seven-year-old at $1.06 for her final race.

Co-owner Peter Tighe said at the draw Tuesday he was pleased with the outside barrier.

"We prefer to be wider than in close to eliminate the problems you might get early in a race, and Hugh's always been happy to be out of trouble," Tighe said.

On March 2 at Randwick, Winx set the record for most Group One wins with her 23rd, breaking the former Group One record held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

Winx has won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes the last two years and has also won the Cox Plate, Australia's weight-for-age championship, a record four times at Moonee Valley in Victoria state.

The event is now sold out with 42,000 racegoers expected to flood Randwick on race day.

Winx will line up for her final race on Saturday.

WHO IS RUNNING?

Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) - 3:05pm

1. Happy Clapper (Pat Webster, Blake Shinn) - barrier 6, 59kg

2. Hartnell (James Cummings, Kerrin McEvoy) - barrier 4, 59 kg

3. Harlem (David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, Jamie Kah) - barrier 8, 59kg

4. He's Eminent (Sir Mark Todd, James McDonald) - barrier 3, 59kg

5. Kluger (Tomokazu Takano, Tommy Berry) - barrier 1, 59kg

6. Mask Of Time (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Sam Clipperton) - barrier 7, 59kg

7. Winx (Chris Waller, Hugh Bowman) - barrier 9, 57kg

8. Danzdanzdance (Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley, Opie Bosson) - barrier 5, 57kg

9. Shillelagh (Chris Waller, Brenton Avdulla) - barrier 2, 57kg

HOW MUCH IS UP FOR GRABS?

With prizemoney tipping at $4 million, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes stands os one of the richest weight-for-age events in Australia.

HOW TO WATCH

The coverage of the Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be broadcast live from Randwick Racecourse on Channel Seven.

Alternatively, news.com.au will be covering the race live

IS WINX TRULY BETTER THAN PHAR LAP?

Just like Steve Smith and Don Bradman, the current day great Winx and champion Australian racehorse Phar Lap have been the topic of many GOAT conversations of late.

While a 37th win will put her equal to the pre-war horse, the quality of the pair will never truly be able to be compared.

A simulated race between 12 of horse racing's greatest champions was conducted on Wednesday, with Winx shooting ahead of the field to claim victory over the likes of Phar Lap and Kingston Town.

"The wonder mare qualifies on several fronts,'' iconic race caller Johnny Tapp said.

"Her consistency levels are unparalleled, her focus is unshakeable, her sectional times have been astonishing,

"The ease of her wins against some talented horses has resulted in some huge winning margins. Surely even her soundness is part of the package.