Queen's Baton duty a humble honour for city's business giant

VINTAGE: Ipswich businessman Tom Edwards is preparing to carry the Queen's Baton across the David Trumpy Bridge. Hayden Johnson

WHEN Tom Edwards takes the Queen's Baton across the David Trumpy Bridge this month, the family he credits his success to will be there to wave him on.

Mr Edwards OAM is one of Ipswich's most successful businessmen and said it was a "privilege and honour" to carry the Queen's Baton through the streets of his beloved Ipswich.

Despite starting work at the age of 15 and growing R.T. Edwards into an electrical giant employing hundreds of staff, the 81-year old is reluctant to take credit for his achievements.

On March 29, the community that Mr Edwards has given so much to will watch and cheer as the businessman rides in a vintage car with the baton.

"I don't fully understand how I got selected," he laughed.

"This is a very humbling honour."

While he already has an Order of Australia Medal and countless awards for his business ventures, being selected to carry the baton and the recognition attached holds a special place for Mr Edwards.

"I don't go seeking that recognition, but I've been blessed," he said.

"I've been well supported by family."

Retirement is not a word used around the Edwards' family table.

Mr Edwards remains chairman of Edwards Property Group and involved in the family's rural operations.

He said selling R.T Edwards in 2008 was a positive move in light of the "tough time" the retail industry was suffering.

Mr Edwards' father Roy started the electrical business empire in 1931 with $5 borrowed from an aunt.

The family continues to invest and work in Ipswich, with Mr Edwards optimistic for the region's future.

"I think there's confidence growing out there," he said.

"I think it will grow if people put back into the community. It's a great place and Ipswich has a lot to offer."

He encouraged people to invest in the city and work hard to ensure success.

Mr Edwards will carry the baton with a message from the Queen inside.