Queen portrait reigns supreme with Ipswich royalists

PORTRAITS of The Queen could soon pop up in hundreds of Ipswich households, with many residents taking advantage of their entitlement to a free image.

In the offices of Federal MPs across the nation, thousands of images of Queen Elizabeth II are being posted after a news article last week alerted constituents to the availability.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said his office had handed out 10 and had about 75 requests to fulfil.

"It's not something we'd usually do," he said.

"I don't recall ever giving out portraits of the Queen.

"People have picked it up and it's been experienced in other federal electorates."

Mr Neumann said, as a Republican, he would prefer to give out portraits with an Australian head of state.

Member for Oxley Milton Dick said he had been "flat out" getting about 45 portraits of the Queen posted since last week's story.

He said there had also been 13 requests from constituents for an image of Prince Philip, three copies of the national anthem and 12 Australian flags.