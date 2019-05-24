Queen of morning tea bids farewell

WELL DONE: Jan Grieve hosted her last Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds Function Centre after holding it for 20 years. Jan with her family (back row) Rod Thistlethwaite, Carolyn Thistlethwaite, Lester Grieve, Michael Grieve, Carly Grieve, Kade Grieve, Christine Grieve with (front row) Damien Thistlethwaite, Jan Grieve and Jake Thistlethwaite.

WELL DONE: Jan Grieve hosted her last Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds Function Centre after holding it for 20 years. Jan with her family (back row) Rod Thistlethwaite, Carolyn Thistlethwaite, Lester Grieve, Michael Grieve, Carly Grieve, Kade Grieve, Christine Grieve with (front row) Damien Thistlethwaite, Jan Grieve and Jake Thistlethwaite. Rob Williams

JAN Grieve was understandably emotional when she hosted her final Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

It was a big farewell for the queen of morning tea, who has been raising vital funds for the Cancer Council for two decades.

About 200 people turned out to raise a cup of tea and snack on baked goods.

"I am blown away. It's absolutely unbelievable," Mrs Grieve said of the number of friends, family and strangers who joined her.

"It's been wonderful to raise so much money for the Cancer Council. All of it helps, and I am glad I can make a difference," she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Grieve began the events in support for the Cancer Council after losing her daughter.

She has raised more than $60,000 for cancer research and treatment. No doubt her final and biggest event will add a few more dollars to help save a life.

The Biggest Morning Tea is the Cancer Council's largest annual fundraiser.

Events can be held any time in May or June, with all proceeds going towards research, prevention, support programs, and information.