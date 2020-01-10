Queen calls for urgent Sussex solution

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have told their teams to work fast to grant Harry and Meghan a quickie divorce from the Royal Family.

Sources have revealed to The Sun that the split is expected to "take days not weeks" - as Buckingham Palace last night warned it would be complicated.

The Queen is reportedly “deeply disappointed” in her grandson. Picture: John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP, File

It comes after the Queen was left "disappointed" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement they are quitting as senior royals and moving to North America.

No other members of the Royal Family were consulted before the shock statement was issued, and the "hurt" Monarch was taken by surprise.

The pair posted on Instagram they plan to "step back" from royal duties and split their time between Britain and abroad - with Canada expected to be their second home.

The couple say they will be "financially independent" in their new lives, but will still support the Queen and take money from Prince Charles' Dutchy of Cornwall Estate.

Today a source revealed: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with Governments and The Sussex Household to find workable solutions."

They added: "(It's) expected to take days not weeks."

It comes after it was revealed the Queen reportedly learned of the announcement when the news broke on TV, and Charles and William only got a statement copy ten minutes before it went live.

And even the Sussexes' own aides were said to be stunned as they had been kept in the dark - and felt "stabbed in the back".

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman last night said discussions on their decision to step back from the royal family were "at an early stage", adding: "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The Duke, 34, and Duchess, 38, said in their surprise statement yesterday evening: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The couple has received heavy backlash. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Thursday, the Queen's ex-press spokesman Dickie Arbiter argued on Good Morning Britain she will be feeling "more angry" than after Prince Andrew's "car crash" Newsnight interview discussing his involvement in the Epstein scandal.

And as the Palace came to terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell announcement today, the official Royal Family Twitter account tweeted a selection of photos of Kate on her birthday and said: "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!"

It included a link about the Duchess and her work in the Royal Family.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.