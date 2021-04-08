Quartet drinks to good times in new Ipswich play

(FROM LEFT) Martie Blanchett, Beth Martin, Jo Robbins and Liz Ball star in the Ipswich Little Theatre's latest production, The Savannah Sipping Society.

(FROM LEFT) Martie Blanchett, Beth Martin, Jo Robbins and Liz Ball star in the Ipswich Little Theatre's latest production, The Savannah Sipping Society.

Following on from a triumphant return to the stage after an extended hiatus, the Ipswich Little Theatre is putting the finishing touches on its next production.

The eight-night season of Back on the Boards brought the crowds back into the Incinerator Theatre in March, with organisers adhering to strict health measures that were in place prior to the latest Brisbane lockdown.

The Little Theatre’s Robyn Harm said theatre goers relished the opportunity to see a show after the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020.

Next month, Ipswich Little Theatre will perform The Savannah Sipping Society.

Set in the American southern state of Georgia, the story centres on four women who are united unexpectedly by an impromptu happy hour.

Deciding it is time to find their enthusiasm for life again, they embark on six months of hilarious misadventures as they bond and form lasting friendships.

“This is the latest play directed by Chris Greenhill whose previous two productions, The Cemetery Club and Dirty Dusting have delighted audiences,” Ms Harm said.

Greenhill is assisted by Robyn Flashman, and the cast of four talented actors including Jo Robbins, Liz Ball, Martie Blanchett and Beth Martin.

“They bring these feisty southern gals to life and the play promises laughs as well as poignant moments as each experiences the highs and lows of getting her life kickstarted,” Ms Harm said.

Tickets can be purchased online at ilt.org.au or at the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre by phoning 3281 0555.

Tickets are available for the public nights at Ipswich Incinerator Theatre on May 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 and the very popular Sunday matinees on May 2 and 9.

Bookings are essential.