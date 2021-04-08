Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(FROM LEFT) Martie Blanchett, Beth Martin, Jo Robbins and Liz Ball star in the Ipswich Little Theatre's latest production, The Savannah Sipping Society.
(FROM LEFT) Martie Blanchett, Beth Martin, Jo Robbins and Liz Ball star in the Ipswich Little Theatre's latest production, The Savannah Sipping Society.
News

Quartet drinks to good times in new Ipswich play

Andrew Korner
8th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Following on from a triumphant return to the stage after an extended hiatus, the Ipswich Little Theatre is putting the finishing touches on its next production.

The eight-night season of Back on the Boards brought the crowds back into the Incinerator Theatre in March, with organisers adhering to strict health measures that were in place prior to the latest Brisbane lockdown.

The Little Theatre’s Robyn Harm said theatre goers relished the opportunity to see a show after the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020.

Next month, Ipswich Little Theatre will perform The Savannah Sipping Society.

Set in the American southern state of Georgia, the story centres on four women who are united unexpectedly by an impromptu happy hour.

Deciding it is time to find their enthusiasm for life again, they embark on six months of hilarious misadventures as they bond and form lasting friendships.

“This is the latest play directed by Chris Greenhill whose previous two productions, The Cemetery Club and Dirty Dusting have delighted audiences,” Ms Harm said.

Greenhill is assisted by Robyn Flashman, and the cast of four talented actors including Jo Robbins, Liz Ball, Martie Blanchett and Beth Martin.

“They bring these feisty southern gals to life and the play promises laughs as well as poignant moments as each experiences the highs and lows of getting her life kickstarted,” Ms Harm said.

Tickets can be purchased online at ilt.org.au or at the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre by phoning 3281 0555.

Tickets are available for the public nights at Ipswich Incinerator Theatre on May 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 and the very popular Sunday matinees on May 2 and 9.

Bookings are essential.

incinerator theatre ipswich little theatre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of new jobs created as major retail hub opens

        Premium Content Hundreds of new jobs created as major retail hub opens

        Business Doors to the 20,00 sqm retail complex were opened to shoppers for the first time on Thursday morning. Here’s what stores have opened so far and what is still to come

        Dramatic scenes as teen arrested in large-scale manhunt

        Premium Content Dramatic scenes as teen arrested in large-scale manhunt

        Crime Neighbour recalls dramatic scenes after police apprehend suspect in their yard

        FOR SALE: Ipswich home comes with bonus coffee van, business

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Ipswich home comes with bonus coffee van, business

        Property An Ipswich character home has been on the market more than six months

        Work starts on town’s new $2 million fire station

        Premium Content Work starts on town’s new $2 million fire station

        News Work has begun on a new stand-alone auxiliary fire station to provide local...