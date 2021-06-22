'Quarantine hotels don’t work. Why are they still a thing?'

There must be a better option to quarantining returned international travellers than having them stay in inner-city hotels, writes The Courier Mail Editor.

There must be a better option to quarantining returned international travellers than having them stay in inner-city hotels, writes The Courier Mail Editor.

EDITORIAL

We have said it before in this column, but we will say it again today: surely there is a better option to quarantining returned international travellers than having them stay in inner-city hotels.

Surely the fact that a flight crew member could catch Covid from a yet-to-be-identified object infected by someone staying floors away in the same hotel is another reminder to our leaders that they should pull their fingers out and get on with the job of constructing alternatives.

But perhaps they have decided it's all too late now, and with a fresh determination to vaccinate all willing Australians by Christmas meaning there is no time to build dedicated quarantine facilities. Instead we will all have to continue to just cross our fingers for the next six months. That is a shame.

Despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison arguing against this fact, quarantine is ultimately a federal responsibility. It is the only health power the Constitution specifically grants the Commonwealth, in that section 51 provides that Canberra can pass laws with respect to it. In those heady early days of the pandemic, the states agreed to run hotel quarantine as part of their wider public health responsibilities. But this should not have been the end of the story. This decision should have been revisited by National Cabinet. It was not.

The Four Point Sheraton in Brisbane CBD is the scene of the latest Covid drama. Picture: David Clark

There is now no doubt - with the benefit of hindsight - that the Commonwealth should have built dedicated quarantine facilities modelled on the Howard Springs facility outside Darwin early in the pandemic. These would have had to have been close enough to the big hospitals in cities to allow timely patient transfer, but far enough outside the cities to ensure broader public safety outcomes.

Without such facilities, our collective inability to return to a life as close to normal as possible is largely caused by fear of the next big outbreak leaking out of faulty hotel quarantine.

Now, the federal government - despite its previous failures on the issue - has shown a willingness to support proposals for dedicated facilities, as it did for Victoria's plan for one near Avalon Airport. But when the Queensland government proposed one at Wellcamp Airport outside of Toowomba, the Morrison government refused to even entertain the idea.

This was a failure on both sides. The Queensland proposal was inadequate in that it lacked sufficient detail. The Wellcamp site is also not close enough to a tertiary hospital or an international airport with established commercial routes - and so it failed two rules since set by the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Morrison was far too hasty to reject it, and to then use the proposal to play petty politics. What should have happened was the Prime Minister taking the proposal as the starting point to work with the state on finding a solution for Queensland.

He didn't. Fast forward to today and Brisbane is again left crossing its fingers after another failure of the hotel quarantine system to contain Covid. Hopefully this week's new case was not in the community long enough to have transmitted the virus to others (and thankfully she had the Alpha strain and not the more-infectious Delta).

But we are here again, asking questions about the safety of hotel quarantine. There is never going to be a perfect solution, and those on the frontline are doing incredible things to keep us safe. But surely our leaders could have done more.

Originally published as Quarantine hotels don't work. Why are they still a thing?