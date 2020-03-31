Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

31st Mar 2020 11:22 AM

FIFTY-FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours, taking the state total to 743.

Sixty-five of those currently suffering with coronavirus are in hospital, with seven in intensive care and five using ventilators.

coronaviruspromo

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for the Edmonton PCYC in Cairns where it is believed a person with coronavirus attended a wresting match on March 14.

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation. That will be run by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

More than 40,000 Queenslanders have been told to self-quarantine since the outbreak started.

 

 

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

More Stories

cases coronavirus crackdown editors picks quarantine queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Virgin Australia halts trading

      Virgin Australia halts trading
      • 31st Mar 2020 10:13 AM

      Top Stories

        How coronavirus is changing the way we say goodbye

        premium_icon How coronavirus is changing the way we say goodbye

        News Funeral homes are having to rethink the way it offers its services for one of the hardest moments in families lives.

        QHealth asked why local health boards won't release details

        premium_icon QHealth asked why local health boards won't release details

        News West Moreton cases could have been detected anywhere in the region

        Popular coffee spot latest business to shut shop

        premium_icon Popular coffee spot latest business to shut shop

        News The Ipswich business owners said it was a hard decision to make

        • 31st Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Bag snatcher was still wearing prison ankle bracelet

        premium_icon Bag snatcher was still wearing prison ankle bracelet

        News Court hears repeat offender dropped loot when challenged by witnesses