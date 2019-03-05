Quality products and great service lighting the way

TOP BRANDS Cetnaj manager Brendan Jones said the company caters for tradies and the public.

TOP BRANDS Cetnaj manager Brendan Jones said the company caters for tradies and the public. Rob Williams

CETNAJ is the one-stop shop for lighting, fans, electrical and data products.

The business offers a large range of items including LED downlights, exterior lighting and many types of pendant and floor lights.

The first Cetnaj branch opened in Kempsey in 1976.

It now has 44 stores nationwide and continues to grow as a strong brand.

Cetnaj opened its store in Ipswich in 2015. Brendan Jones led the store.

"We provide quality electrical, lighting and data products to tradesman, government bodies and councils as well as the general public," Mr Jones said.

The company prides itself on its service and claims to exceed customer expectations when supplying the right product on time.

Cetnaj can access hard to find products for its customers.

"I started out as a storeman and worked my way up the ladder so I have a good understanding of how the business works and what customers are looking for," Mr Jones said.

"I have managed the store since it first opened. I have been running the Murrarie store. I t is great to get back to this store and to lead it once again."

"We make it easy for the general public to make decisions about new fittings and switches.

"It is a real plus for customers to have good advice when renovating."

Cetnaj stocks top brands in its range of LED and bathroom lighting, exhaust ceiling fans, commercial lighting globes and fluorescents, hand tools, power points, and indoor and outdoor fittings. It also stocks accompanying accessories.

"I am very keen to make sure the city knows we are here. With all of the building and renovation work being undertaken in the city, we are a great option to provide the right product at a sensible price," Mr Jones said.

Cetnaj was founded by Martyn Richardson and John Connors in 1976.

It serviced electrical contractors on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

The company profile states that its expertise and family spirit ensure Cetnaj stays at the very top of its game for the next chapter in its life.

Cetnaj's ties with Metal Manufacturers Ltd will strengthen future growth.

Mr Jones said current trends are based around contemporary and industrial looks.

Centnaj has developed its own range of products - Jantec - which includes data cabling and lighting.

"We cater to tradies and the general public and will provide advice and support to those who need it," Mr Jones said.

"The business continues to grow and has proven to be very successful."

Mr Jones said people are more conscious about which products to use in renovations and property developments.

"I hope that even more locals stop by and see our range in store. We have built our business on quality service," he said.

Cetnaj is based on 260 Brisbane St, West Ipswich, adjacent to the QT building.

It has ample off street parking.