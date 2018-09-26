Quad bike rider three times over

BUSTED at midnight riding a quad bike with too much booze under his belt, Alan Vieritz at least chose a safer mode of transport after leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court - a bicycle.

Vieritz was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit when intercepted by Ipswich police riding the quad bike at Leichhardt on September 7, registering 0.177.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said it was 11.45pm on a Friday when officers stopped Vieritz in Jardine St.

The court was told the bike also had no lights.

"He says he drank a one-litre bottle of Jim Beam between 1pm and 11pm," Mr Scott said.

"He then refused to answer anymore questions at the police station.

Alan Wayne Vieritz, 41, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when under the influence of alcohol, obstructing police; driving unlicensed; and driving a vehicle that was unregistered and uninsured.

Mr Scott said a police check with Queensland Transport revealed Vieritz was unlicensed.

The quad bike had no registration plates and was never registered to be driven on a public road.

While at Ipswich police station about 12.50am, Vieritz was being taken via a lift to the watch-house but became hostile and aggressive, and attempted to pull away from an officer.

Mr Scott said there had been a struggle and police had to handcuff Vieritz to avoid risk of injuries being caused to himself or to the officers.

Asked by Magistrate David Shepherd if he worked, Vieritz said no, but he was "a church volunteer".

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.