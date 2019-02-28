Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Quad bike rider suffers chest injury after rollover

28th Feb 2019 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUAD bike rider suffered injuries in a crash on a private property late Wednesday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the accident was reported at North Tivoli about 9.13pm.

The quad bike was reported to have rolled in the crash, which left the male rider with a chest injury.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Quad bike-related crashes are a major concern for authorities.

In 2016, there were 10 quad bike fatalities in Australia, with 50 per centof those related to rollovers.

quad bike crash traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Volunteers like Fred welcome Tennis Queensland's help

    premium_icon Volunteers like Fred welcome Tennis Queensland's help

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Joking he's been doing various results roles "since the turn of the century'', Daniel is happy to accept administrative assistance from Tennis Queensland.

    Heavy works to start on busy Ipswich road

    premium_icon Heavy works to start on busy Ipswich road

    Council News Upgrade almost two years in the making

    Vital Wivenhoe pipeline damaged, may not be ready in time

    premium_icon Vital Wivenhoe pipeline damaged, may not be ready in time

    Council News Council finds 'minor' repairs needed to fix emergency pipeline

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    News Take our survey and tell us what your priorities are