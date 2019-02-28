Quad bike rider suffers chest injury after rollover

A QUAD bike rider suffered injuries in a crash on a private property late Wednesday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the accident was reported at North Tivoli about 9.13pm.

The quad bike was reported to have rolled in the crash, which left the male rider with a chest injury.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Quad bike-related crashes are a major concern for authorities.

In 2016, there were 10 quad bike fatalities in Australia, with 50 per centof those related to rollovers.