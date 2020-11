A PERSON has been rushed to hospital with chest injuries after they were involved in a quad bike accident.

At 5.09pm, paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed the patient at the scene of the crash on Upper Brookfield Rd, Upper Brookfield.

The patient was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.