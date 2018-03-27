Menu
Crime

Quad bike rider caught three times legal blood alcohol limit

27th Mar 2018 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:02 AM

POLICE have charged an Ipswich man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after he was pulled over on a quad bike at the weekend.

The 45-year-old Leichhardt man was intercepted by Lowood police on Saturday night, riding a quad bike on Wivenhoe Pocket Rd, Wivenhoe Pocket.

Police will allege the man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.15% - three times the normal legal limit.

The man was charged with a number of traffic offences, including being under the influence of liquor while driving.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old Esk man was also charged with drink driving following a random intercept on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale last Wednesday.

Both men will face Ipswich Magistrates Court.

