QT's pre-election forum dates give public a say

AFTER many hours of hard work behind the scenes here at the QT and USQ Springfield, Ipswich residents can finally lock in the dates for our pre-election forums.

All 11 of the candidates in the upcoming Ipswich mayoral by-election have been invited to our forums, to be held at the Pig and Whistle at Redbank Plains on Thursday, August 10; and USQ Springfield Auditorium on Tuesday, August 15.

Both forums will kick off at 6.30pm and will run for about two hours, following a question and answer format.

Even before the final list of 11 candidates was confirmed on Tuesday, the QT was working alongside USQ to plan the forums.

The forum at USQ will be televised and live-streamed on Phoenix Radio and the QT website, with the opportunity for those who cannot attend to post questions via social media.

The Pig and Whistle forum will take on a similar format, minus the cameras.

The QT is serious about providing Ipswich residents with all the information they need to make an informed choice on August 19.

Leading up to the forums, we will publish a special feature profiling each of the 11 contenders.

News Regional Media editorial director Bryce Johns will act as moderator for the forums, which are open for all members of the public to attend.

Mr Johns said in a change to previous QT-organised forums, questions would be invited from the floor.

"This is an important part of the democratic process and bearing in mind what has happened in the council in recent times, the people of Ipswich need to turn up,” he said.

"We will take questions from the floor and this promises to be an insightful and entertaining night.”