QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

SHAYNE Allen McCarthy, 22, from East Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana) on a provisional licence at Walloon on August 15.



Prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said police intercepted McCarthy's red Toyota ute at 8.30pm on Rosewood Rd and McCarthy tested positive.



"I done the wrong thing. I accept responsibility, I thought I'd be all right to drive," McCarthy told the court.



Magistrate David Shepherd said it was his second time in court this year.



"If your licence is so important to you then you should be pro-active. The simple way to avoid the problem is don't take it (drugs)," Mr Shepherd said.



McCarthy was fined $450 and disqualified for three months.



Timothy James Ackerman, 21, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving (marijuana) when on a provisional licence at Ripley on July 14, and Bundamba on August 20 after police intercepted his white Mitsubishi Mirage hatch.



"It's your fourth drug-related court appearance since April 2017. It's becoming an expensive exercise for you," said Magistrate Shepherd.



Asked if he worked, Ackerman said he was on the dole.



He was fined $800 and lost his licence for three months.



Daniel Troy Marshall, 24, from Ballogie pleaded guilty to drink driving at Walloon on May 8 when on a learner/provisional licence.



He was convicted and had his licence disqualified for six months.



Brian Thomas Munday, 56, from Ipswich was fined $1000 and disqualified for nine months after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Dinmore on August 25.



Cassie Leigh Munday- Sinclair, 37, of North Booval pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving at Bundamba on January 16 and on February 10. She was fined $600 and lost her licence for three months.



Andrew James Paul O'Connor, 50, from Helidon Spa was fined $1300 and disqualified for 12 months when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on July 6.



Terrence John Thomson, 61 from Silkstone pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on August 16. He was disqualified for one month and fined $300.



Toby Daniel Williams, 40, from East Ipswich was disqualified for one month and fined $350 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on July 26.



Eric Walter Harper, 58, of Wivenhoe Pocket pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 3. He was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month.



Jamie Elizabeth Gorlick, 50, from Mt French pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when not fitted with the prescribed interlock device at Coulson on December 22, 2017. She was fined $500 and disqualified for two months.



Grant John Lemon, 36, from Rifle Range was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on August 1.



Glenda Maree MacKenzie, 48, from Ironbark pleaded guilty to drink driving at Haigslea on August 28. She was fined $200 and disqualified for one month.



Tyran James Malone, 21, from Inala pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on September 2; not complying with a licence condition; and not having proper control of his vehicle. Malone was fined $1300 and disqualified for six months.



Barach Mayen Manyiel, 21, from Deebing Heights pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving unlicensed due to demerit points at Collingwood Park on July 18. He was fined $750 and he was disqualified three months and six months.



Zane Ashley Thorne, 32, from East Ipswich pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on August 19. He lost his licence for four weeks and was fined $300.



Juan Antonio Trew, 24, from Riverview pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on August 1 when on a learner/provisional licence. He was fined $300 and lost his licence for three months.

