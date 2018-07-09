QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

BUSTED drink driving three times the legal limit was "just one of those things" philosophic driver Sean Anthony Grace told an Ipswich Magistrate.



Grace, 48, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence (0.157) on June 6. Police prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said officers could smell alcohol in the car. Grace said he drank two or three stubbies at Raceview Tavern.



"Just one of those things. I went out, had a few, just made a dumb decision," Grace told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.



The part-time furniture removalist said he had now lost his job.



Ms Sturgess said the alcohol reading of 0.157 was not just an error of misjudgement but his traffic history was not bad. Grace was fined $900 and disqualified for six months.



Rhys George Haynes, 22, from Salisbury, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dinmore on March 23 while on a provisional licence. He tested positive to having methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system when police intercepted him driving on Brisbane Road at 9.45pm. Fined $350, he lost his licence for three months.



Dale Curwen, 49, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on June 10. Fined $350, he lost his licence for one month.



Sarah Elizabeth Ferguson, 27, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Bundamba on May 12. Through her lawyer Samit Seth, the single mum said she had a child with special health needs, causing Magistrate David Shepherd to query her use of the drug. Mr Seth said she had personal issues at the time that caused her distress and relapse "in a moment of weakness". Ferguson was fined $400 and disqualified one month.



Makol Atien Deng, 34, from Goodna, was fined $900 and disqualified for six months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis at Goodna on June 8 and to three other charges including a vehicle equipment offence.



Luke James Godden, 24, from Edens Landing, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on September 3, last year; and driving with no interlock device fitted. Godden lost his licence for 12 months and was fined $700.



Tanya Nicole Kemp, 44, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Frazerview (.154) on March 27. Her ute was involved in a roll-over. Fined $1000, Kemp was disqualified for 10 months.



Kevin Warren Grabbe, 49, from Calvert, was fined $400 and disqualified for four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on May 25 while on a provisional licence.



Donna Maree Stacey, 54, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on May 6. Fined $500, she lost her licence for two months.



Anthony Paul Brown, 53, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit at Silkstone on March 16, driving without a licence when suspended and driving under the influence on March 27. Fined $2000, Brown was disqualified for four months.



Sheridan Elizabeth Shirley Harper, 26, from Chuwar, lost her licence for one month and was fined $500 when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on June 17.



Susan Grace Devine, 32, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Wanora on May 11. Fined $300, she lost her licence for one month.



Dylan James Johnson, 21, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Grandchester on April 27. Disqualified for two months and fined $400, Johnson was granted a restricted licence for work only.



Jason Lindsay Morrow, 30, from Silkstone, lost his licence for one month and fined $200 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on May 3.



Michael John Smith, 41, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Riverview on May 27. Fined $500, he lost his licence for one month.



Adam Harley Cook, 24, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for three months and sentenced to a 12-month probation order when he pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a provisional licence at Slacks Creek on December 22 last year. He was also unlicensed.



Glen Peter Moxham, 52, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ironbark on May 23. Fined $350, he was also disqualified for one month.



Louise Nancy Cavendish, 33, from Booval, lost her licence for four months and was fined $550 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on March 29.



Adon Michael-Jon Massey, 28, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on March 21 and was fined $400. His was also disqualified for three months.



Tracy Ann Williams, 41, from Tivoli, was disqualified for four months and fined $550 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a provisional licence at East Ipswich on May 15.

