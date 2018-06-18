QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

POLICE busted a snoozing driver in his car at a truck stop at 3.30am. Breath- tested Samson Tiki was more than three times the alcohol limit - an alcohol reading of .170, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.



Samson Tiki, 38, from Annerley, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on the Warrego Highway on May 16. Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police received a phone call about a driver seen at Blacksoil at 3.15am whose Toyota Camry appeared to be having difficulty staying on the road. Police came across the parked car and sleeping driver, Tiki saying he'd driven from Gatton. "He says he held a Papua New Guinea licence and was here on a student visa," said Sgt Caldwell. Taken to Ipswich police station he tested at .170. "I express my sorrow for what I have done. I have been under pressure," Tiki told the court. Fined $700 - sent to SPER, Tiki lost his licence for seven months.



Lex Poore, 59, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on April 11, and driving unlicensed - repeat offender. Police prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said his silver Subaru was intercepted at 3.15pm and Poore tested positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis, saying he "used some pot and ice a day or so ago". Sgt Caldwell said Poore had only ever held a learner licence that expired almost a year before the offence. Fined $450 his licence was disqualified four months.



Nawal Mohan, 36, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.073) at Springfield Lakes on Anzac Day, April 25. He told police he drank one tall beer stubbie several hours before. Mohan was fined $350 and lost his licence for two months.



Paul Jay Chant, 40, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving with no prescribed interlock device fitted in his car at North Ipswich on March 6. He was disqualified three months and fined $300.



Timothy Raymond Cooper, 35, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on April 10. Fined $350, Cooper lost his licence for one month.



Maureen Sarah Hamilton, 59, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on April 27. She was disqualified for one month and fined $300.



Rere Moana Kingi, 49, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on May 9. Fined $450, Kingi was disqualified three months.



Justin Frank McGill, 38, from Dinmore, was fined $1000 and disqualified one month after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on March 3; and driving unlicensed - demerits.



Crystal Jade Peterson, 26, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on March 11. She was disqualified six months and fined $800.



Karl Rhodes, 43, from Coleyville, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a probationary/learner licence; driving unlicensed at Ipswich on May 19; and driving an unregistered vehicle. Fined $800, he was disqualified seven months.



Marvin Joseph Robertson, 62, from Goodna, was disqualified five months and fined $650 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on May 19 when on a probationary licence.



Daniel Thomas King, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.135) at Springfield just after midnight on June 3. He told police (who intercepted him for a speeding offence) he had been drinking at a friend's. "At the time I'd stopped drinking for a few hours and drinking water. Thought I'd be under," King told the magistrate. He was fined $800 - sent to SPER and disqualified nine months.



Michael Frederick Rudolf, 49, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drink driving; and driving unlicensed at Ipswich on June 1. He was disqualified three months and fined $350.



Reweti Ben Wipani, 36, from Redbank Plains, was fined $500 and disqualified for six months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 20; and driving unlicensed.



Timothy James Wolter,28, from Bellbird Park, was fined $1000 and lost his licence for six months after he pleaded guilty drug driving when on a Probationary licence at Goodna on February 27. Police say he tested positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis. "I had no intention of driving. I hadn't had any drugs for a period before that," Wolter told the court. "I do understand it stays in the system, I've got to cop that." But magistrate David Shepherd said that head been convicted twice previously for that sort of offence and "you simply have to learn Mr Wolter".



Daniel Pawel Hrstich, 38, from Durack, was fined $500 and disqualified three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on March 5.



Roy Vincent Skinner, 50, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Leichhardt on March 30. He received a suspended jail sentence of four months and put on 18-month probation. And ordered to pay Department of Housing $681 restitution

