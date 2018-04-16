Menu
IN COURT: Drivers were handed significant penalties and licence disqualifications in Ipswich Magistrates Court for drink and drug driving offences.
QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

16th Apr 2018

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

RENEE Frances Finall, 31, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on October 1, 2017. She was fined $600 and her licence disqualified for one month.

Micheal Lee Hood, 26, from Leichardt, was fined $800 and disqualified for one month and then three months after pleading guilty to two offences of drug driving. The first offence was October 30, 2017 at Churchill. And the second offence occurred at Flinders View on February 6.

Matthew Michael Loughnan, 23, from Augustine Heights pleaded guilty to drink driving at Augustine Heights on March 9. Fined $500 he lost his licence for three months.

Brett James Munro, 38, from Mutdapilly, was disqualified from driving for six months on each charge after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath (saliva), and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on October 10, 2017. He received a 12 month probation order. Munro also pleaded to driving when disqualified.

Jack Liam Allen, 20, from Flagstone, was disqualified for three months and fined $650 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on March 24.

Kerrilee Carstairs, 53, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lowood on March 23. Fined $300 she lost her licence for one month.

Karen Deborah Leader, 54, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on January 7. She also pleaded to driving when disqualified. Fined $1000 her licence was disqualified for 2 years and 9 months.

David John Gilbert, 41, from Highgate Hill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peaks Crossing on February 19. Fined $250 he was disqualified for one month.

Cody Mark O'Keefe, 31, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on January 23. Fined $350 his licence was disqualified for one month.

 Jeffrey Peter Wehl, 40, from Jindalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peaks Crossing on February 16. He was fined $350 and disqualified for two months. Wehl was issued with a Restricted licence for work only.

James Luke Breakwell, 27, from Wynnum West, was disqualified for nine months and fined $1200 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Kalbar on March 24.

David Glenn Chitty, 44, from Aspley, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Brookwater on January 3. He was disqualified for six months and fined $1300. The fine included two other offences.

Dwayne Paul Fogarty, 30, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Vernor on January 20. Fined $350 he lost his licence for one month.

Daniel Steven Mulford, 38, from Harrisville, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on February 24. He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Mitchell Luke Orrell Smith, 24, from Injune, was fined $650 and disqualified for six months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving (on a Provisional licence) at Fernvale on February 25.
 

